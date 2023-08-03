Rakuten Group Inc. - ADR (RKUNY) Price Target Decreased by 7.84% to 5.80

The average one-year price target for Rakuten Group Inc. - ADR (OTC:RKUNY) has been revised to 5.80 / share. This is an decrease of 7.84% from the prior estimate of 6.29 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.59 to a high of 14.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.90% from the latest reported closing price of 4.00 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rakuten Group Inc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKUNY is 0.92%, an increase of 44.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 55.39% to 102K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
MOPPX - Mercator International Opportunity Fund Institutional Class holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 34.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKUNY by 44.09% over the last quarter.
Pacer Advisors holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 42.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKUNY by 22.64% over the last quarter.
