Rakuten Group H1 Loss Widens; Revenue Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group Inc. (RKUNF.PK) Friday reported wider loss in the first half of the year, hurt by higher operating expenses and other costs. Revenue, however, rose 10 percent from last year.

Net loss attributable to owners of the company was 124.44 billion yen or 57.65 yen per share in the first half of fiscal 2025, compared to net loss of 75.96 billion yen or 35.41 yen per share in the simultaneous period a year ago

The company reported pre-tax loss of 66.25 billion yen in the six-month period, wider than loss of 43.31 billion yen in the prior-year.

During the first six months, Rakuten Group's revenue rose to 1.16 trillion yen from 1.05 trillion yen recorded in the previous-year period.

According to the company, comprehensive loss came in at 95.53 billion yen in the half-year period, compared to comprehensive income of 42.42 billion yen in the first six months last year.

