TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group 4755.T is working with the company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, to develop services using AI, CEO Hiroshi Mikitani announced on Wednesday.

The companies will soon sign a basic agreement, he said.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

