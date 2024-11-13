Rakuten Card Joins Forces with Mizuho Financial Group

Rakuten (JP:4755) has released an update.

Rakuten Group’s subsidiary, Rakuten Card, has formed a strategic capital and business alliance with Mizuho Financial Group by transferring 14.99% of its common stock. This partnership aims to leverage Mizuho’s broad customer base to expand Rakuten Card’s business areas and enhance the entire Rakuten Fintech ecosystem. The collaboration focuses on creating innovative payment services to boost customer convenience and contribute to corporate growth, ultimately benefiting the Japanese economy.

