Rakuten Bank Sees Strong Profit Growth in 2024

November 11, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (JP:5838) has released an update.

Rakuten Bank, Ltd. reported a significant year-on-year increase in profits for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with ordinary profit rising by 37.8% and profit attributable to owners of the parent up by 37.5%. This financial performance reflects the bank’s robust growth and operational efficiency. Despite the positive results, the bank has not announced any dividend payments for the fiscal year.

