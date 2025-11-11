Rakuten Bank H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Rakuten Bank reported that its first-half profit to owners of parent was 34.0 billion yen compared to 22.1 billion yen last year. Profit per share was 194.60 yen compared to 126.85 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, ordinary income was 118.36 billion yen, an increase of 41.4% from previous year.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 64.35 billion yen, and ordinary income of 246.88 billion yen.

