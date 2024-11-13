RAKUS Co., Ltd. Reports Strong H1 Performance and Raises Forecast

RAKUS Co., Ltd. (JP:3923) has released an update.

RAKUS Co., Ltd. reported a strong performance in the first half of FY2025, driven by robust sales growth and strategic cost management, leading to significant profit increases. The company’s cloud services are recovering well, and IT outsourcing efforts improved engineer utilization rates, further boosting sales and profits. In response to these positive results, RAKUS has revised its full-year forecast upward and announced an increase in dividend payouts.

