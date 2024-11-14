News & Insights

Stocks

RAKUS Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RAKUS Co., Ltd. (JP:3923) has released an update.

RAKUS Co., Ltd. reported impressive financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 30.2% and operating profit soaring by 171.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance is reflected in a profit attributable to owners of the parent rising by 200.4%, indicating robust growth and potential for investors. The positive trajectory is expected to continue with a forecasted net sales increase of 26.3% for the full fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:3923 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.