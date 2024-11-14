RAKUS Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Growth in 2024

RAKUS Co., Ltd. (JP:3923) has released an update.

RAKUS Co., Ltd. reported impressive financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 30.2% and operating profit soaring by 171.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance is reflected in a profit attributable to owners of the parent rising by 200.4%, indicating robust growth and potential for investors. The positive trajectory is expected to continue with a forecasted net sales increase of 26.3% for the full fiscal year.

