RAKSUL INC. Issues Shares to Align Leadership Incentives

November 13, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

RAKSUL INC. (JP:4384) has released an update.

RAKSUL INC. has announced a plan to issue new shares as part of a restricted-stock-based remuneration scheme for its Representative Director, aimed at aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests. The issuance involves 87,700 common shares, with vesting conditions based on performance and tenure over a ten-year period. This strategic move is designed to drive significant growth and enhance value sharing with shareholders.

