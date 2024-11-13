RAKSUL INC. Issues Shares to Align Leadership Incentives

RAKSUL INC. (JP:4384) has released an update.
RAKSUL INC. has announced a plan to issue new shares as part of a restricted-stock-based remuneration scheme for its Representative Director, aimed at aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests. The issuance involves 87,700 common shares, with vesting conditions based on performance and tenure over a ten-year period. This strategic move is designed to drive significant growth and enhance value sharing with shareholders.
