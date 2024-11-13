RAKSUL INC. Issues Employee Stock Options

RAKSUL INC. (JP:4384) has released an update.

RAKSUL INC. has announced the issuance of stock-based compensation options to its employees, aiming to align their interests with shareholders by sharing both the benefits and risks of stock price fluctuations. This initiative is designed to boost employee morale and motivation, contributing to enhanced company performance and value over the long term.

