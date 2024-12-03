RAKSUL INC. Completes Share Issuance for Leadership

RAKSUL INC. (JP:4384) has released an update.

RAKSUL INC. has successfully issued 87,700 new common shares as part of a restricted-stock-based remuneration plan, aiming to align the interests of its leadership with company performance. The shares were issued at a price of 1,404 yen each, totaling 123,130,800 yen. This move is expected to reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value.

