RAKSUL INC. Completes Share Issuance for Leadership

December 03, 2024 — 11:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RAKSUL INC. (JP:4384) has released an update.

RAKSUL INC. has successfully issued 87,700 new common shares as part of a restricted-stock-based remuneration plan, aiming to align the interests of its leadership with company performance. The shares were issued at a price of 1,404 yen each, totaling 123,130,800 yen. This move is expected to reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value.

