Raksul (4384) Price Target Decreased by 11.50% to 2,218.50

The average one-year price target for Raksul (4384) has been revised to 2,218.50 / share. This is an decrease of 11.50% from the prior estimate of 2,506.65 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of 2,982.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1,150.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raksul. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 57.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4384 is 0.19%, an increase of 53.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 4,127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4384 by 8.67% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 511K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 65.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4384 by 48.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 370K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4384 by 10.44% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 343K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4384 by 15.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.