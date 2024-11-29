Rakovina Therapeutics Ups Private Placement to $2.5M

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has increased its private placement offering to $2.5 million in response to high investor demand. The funds will support the advancement of novel cancer treatments using AI platforms and the development of its kt-3000 series. The offering consists of units priced at $0.06, each including a share and a warrant.

For further insights into TSE:RKV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.