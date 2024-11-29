Rakovina Therapeutics Ups Private Placement to $2.5M

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has increased its private placement offering to $2.5 million in response to high investor demand. The funds will support the advancement of novel cancer treatments using AI platforms and the development of its kt-3000 series. The offering consists of units priced at $0.06, each including a share and a warrant.
