Rakovina Therapeutics Ups Private Placement to $2.5M

November 29, 2024 — 12:02 am EST

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has increased its private placement offering to $2.5 million in response to high investor demand. The funds will support the advancement of novel cancer treatments using AI platforms and the development of its kt-3000 series. The offering consists of units priced at $0.06, each including a share and a warrant.

