Rakovina Therapeutics Secures Funding for Cancer Research

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has announced a private placement offering, securing over $800,000 in initial commitments to advance their innovative cancer therapies. The funds will support the development of novel treatments using AI platforms, aiming for breakthroughs in DNA-damage response technologies.
