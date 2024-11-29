Rakovina Therapeutics Reports Q3 Results and Progress

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. reported its Q3 2024 financial results, revealing advancements in AI-driven cancer therapies and an upsized investment offering due to strong investor demand. The company is collaborating with Variational AI to enhance drug discovery and aims to bring innovative cancer treatments to clinical trials. Despite a net loss for the quarter, Rakovina is making significant strides in its research and development efforts.
