Rakovina Therapeutics Fuels R&D with $1.5M Placement

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has launched a $1.5 million private placement to fund its research and development, particularly focusing on its Artificial Intelligence collaboration for screening potential drug candidates. The company plans to use its AI platform to assess over five billion drug candidates for DNA-damage response targets, with the goal of advancing the most promising ones to clinical trials. The placement includes units comprising common shares and warrants, with funds directed towards leveraging their Deep Docking platform and fostering partnerships for clinical trials.

