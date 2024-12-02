Rakovina Therapeutics Expands Funding for Cancer Research

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has increased its private placement offering to $3 million due to strong investor interest. The funds will support the development of novel cancer treatments using advanced AI platforms and strategic partnerships. This move highlights Rakovina’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies in the biopharmaceutical sector.

