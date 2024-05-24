Rakovina Therapeutics Debentureholders Opt for Shares

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has indicated that certain debenture holders have chosen to receive common shares instead of cash as part payment of an interest obligation, with the total interest being partially settled by shares valued at around $31,000, and the rest in cash. Additionally, the company has contracted IR Labs Inc. for investor relations services, with a deal set at $15,000 per month for a year, aiming to enhance investor communications and public relations.

