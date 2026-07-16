BioTech

Rakovina Announces C$1.5 Mln Private Placement To Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery; Stock Drops 12%

July 16, 2026 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (RKV.V), a biopharmaceutical company, announced a non-brokered private placement offering worth C$1.5 million.

The company is currently developing cancer therapies targeting the DNA damage response using artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery platforms. The company is advancing a pipeline of proprietary DNA damage response inhibitors for oncology applications.

The offering consists of up to 15 million equity units for a share priced at C$0.10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Each whole warrant is exercisable at C$0.20 per share for 24 months, from the date of issuance.

Net proceeds are expected to be used to fund the advancement of in-vivo ADME and efficacy testing of the kt-5000AI dual ATR/mTOR inhibitor program and AI-driven lead optimization through a collaboration with Variational AI.

The funds may also support the development of the kt-3000 LNP formulation program, ongoing kt-2000AI compound development, expansion of AI-enabled drug discovery collaborations, and general working capital.

The offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, and the issued securities will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period.

Rakovina shares are currently trading down 12% at C$0.11 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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