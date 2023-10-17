Raizen, Wartsila to research use of ethanol in maritime transportation

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Raizen RAIZ4.SA, the world's largest producer of sugarcane ethanol, and Wartsila, a leader in maritime transportation propulsion, will cooperate in a research program to test ethanol as a fuel option for vessels, the companies said on Tuesday.

Finland's Wartsila WRT1V.HE already produces dual-fuel engines for ships that can operate using both gasoil and methanol. The target of the collaboration with Brazil's Raizen is to test ethanol as an alternative fuel on those engines.

The maritime transportation industry is looking to reduce its significant carbon dioxide footprint. It has set targets to cut carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050. Only a few vessels so far have engines that can run on any fuel other than oil-based ones.

Stefan Nysjo, Wartsila's vice president for power supplies, said methanol and ethanol are similar and that the agreement with Raizen is an opportunity to expand knowledge on possible low-carbon fuels for the naval industry.

Raizen will supply first- and second-generation ethanol to the research, as well as allocating a team to work with Wartsila researchers.

The Brazilian company said it believes its ethanol could cut carbon emissions by up to 80%.

There is divergence in research around the world regarding the potential for ethanol to reduce emissions.

First-generation ethanol is the one produced from sugarcane or cereals such as corn or wheat, while second generation (2G) is produced from plant waste and can be carbon negative.

Raizen this month started production at its second plant of 2G ethanol in Brazil, where it invested 1.2 billion reais ($238 million).

Paulo Neves, Raizen's vice president of trading, said the company will finish two more 2G ethanol plants in 2024 and another two in 2025.

"We supply ethanol to more than 40 countries today, very competitively. This shows that the fuel is available," he said.

($1 = 5.0386 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Bill Berkrot)

