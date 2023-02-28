World Markets

Raizen sees 48% of CS Brazil cane used for sugar in 2023/24

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

February 28, 2023 — 01:45 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Nadine Awadalla for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy producer Raizen SA expects 48% of the cane crop in the Centre-South region to be used to produce sugar in the upcoming 2023/24 season, commercial director Bruno Trombelli told the Dubai Sugar Conference on Tuesday.

The forecast was slightly above a median forecast of 46% in a Reuters poll issued earlier this month.

Cane can be used either to produce sugar or biofuel ethanol.

