Raiz Invest’s Director Increases Stake in Company

Raiz Invest Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interests of its director, Brendan Barry Malone, through on-market trades that resulted in the acquisition of 54,782 fully paid ordinary shares. The transactions, which took place in late November and early December 2024, reflect Malone’s continued investment confidence in the company. Such changes in director’s holdings are often closely watched by investors as potential indicators of the company’s prospects.

