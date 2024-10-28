Raiz Invest: Transforming Wealth Management in Australia

Raiz Invest Ltd. (AU:RZI) has released an update.

Raiz Invest Ltd., a leading Australian mobile-first WealthTech, is revolutionizing the investment landscape by offering accessible and convenient solutions for wealth growth. With innovative features like automated rewards and fractional investment, Raiz has seen significant growth, managing over $1.55 billion in assets and serving more than 314,000 active customers. Their scalable platform has achieved positive EBITDA, highlighting its strong momentum in the financial market.

