Raiz Invest Boosts Revenue and FUM with Strategic Moves

Raiz Invest Ltd. (AU:RZI) has released an update.

Raiz Invest Limited reported a robust Q1 FY25 with a 15.2% increase in revenue to $5.66 million and a 31.8% growth in Funds Under Management (FUM) to $1.5 billion, driven by a surge in active customers and strategic partnerships. The company reinforced its financial position through a successful share placement and is focusing on product innovation and expanding its investment options. Notable developments include a strategic partnership with State Street Global Advisors and the launch of automated Raiz Rewards, enhancing customer engagement and investment opportunities.

For further insights into AU:RZI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.