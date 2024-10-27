News & Insights

Stocks

Raiz Invest Boosts Revenue and FUM with Strategic Moves

October 27, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Raiz Invest Ltd. (AU:RZI) has released an update.

Raiz Invest Limited reported a robust Q1 FY25 with a 15.2% increase in revenue to $5.66 million and a 31.8% growth in Funds Under Management (FUM) to $1.5 billion, driven by a surge in active customers and strategic partnerships. The company reinforced its financial position through a successful share placement and is focusing on product innovation and expanding its investment options. Notable developments include a strategic partnership with State Street Global Advisors and the launch of automated Raiz Rewards, enhancing customer engagement and investment opportunities.

For further insights into AU:RZI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.