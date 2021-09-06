Raising Polish rates now would be risky, says c.bank governor

Adds details

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Raising interest rates now would be risky, Poland's central bank governor told state run news agency PAP in an interview published on Monday, after inflation in emerging Europe's largest economy hit a two-decade high in August.

Poland has seen some of the highest inflation in the European Union, but Governor Adam Glapinski has stressed that he believes hiking rates too soon could jeopardise the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For now, given the nature of inflationary shocks and, at the same time, the very high uncertainty about the future of the pandemic and the economic situation, monetary tightening would be very risky," Glapinski said.

"...It is not worth speculating today about a possible rate of interest rate hikes or some target level of interest rates, let alone some 'normalisation' of them," he added.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will hold a rate-setting meeting on Wednesday. The benchmark interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020.

Glapinski said that the central bank was not ignoring inflation and would not allow it to persist.

Glapinski has stressed that he views high inflation as a temporary phenomenon driven by factors that are not influenced by monetary policy, such as fuel prices. He reiterated that forecasts show inflation decreasing next year.

He reiterated that the National Bank of Poland (NBP) would stop buying bonds when it starts to raise rates, adding that it had already decreased its asset purchases.

"We do not have to announce any reduction in the scale of purchases, no tapering, because it has already happened," he said, adding that the bank had purchased fewer assets in the past 12 months than in April 2020 alone.

He also said that appreciation of the zloty currency would not be beneficial for the economy.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by Toby Chopra)

