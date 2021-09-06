Raising Polish rates now could be risky, says c.bank governor

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Raising interest rates now would be risky, Poland's central bank governor told state run news agency PAP in an interview published on Monday, after inflation in emerging Europe's largest economy hit a two-decade high in August.

Poland has seen some of the highest inflation in the European Union, but Governor Adam Glapinski has stressed that he believes hiking rates too soon could jeopardise the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For now, given the nature of inflationary shocks and, at the same time, the very high uncertainty about the future of the pandemic and the economic situation, monetary tightening would be very risky," Glapinski said.

"...It is not worth speculating today about a possible rate of interest rate hikes or some target level of interest rates, let alone some 'normalisation' of them," he added.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will hold a rate-setting meeting on Wednesday. The benchmark interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by Toby Chopra)

