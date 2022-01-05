Raising Poland's key rate to 3% would not hurt economy -c.bank chief

By Anna Koper

WARSAW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) think that the main interest rate could rise to 3.0% without negative effects, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, but he added that he was not sure if rates would rise to that level.

"It seems to me, and here I am definitely presenting the view of most of the council, that raising rates to 3% would not cause negative effects, but that could change," Adam Glapinski told a news conference.

He added that if economic conditions improve, it could be safe to raise the main rate to 4%.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday, the fourth hike in as many months as it grapples with a surge in inflation.

While Glapinski said he did not know if rates would rise further, he said he would recommend raising the main rate again by 50 basis points.

"Taking into account the situation today, I would urge the council to raise rates one more time so that it will have an appropriate impact on what happens in the economy in a few quarters," he said. "I will propose 50 basis points, but I don't know what the council will do."

During the February meeting, two new members will appear on the council to replace Eugeniusz Gatnar and Jerzy Kropiwnicki, whose terms are ending. The candidates for their place are former Deputy Finance Minister Ludwik Kotecki and academic Przemyslaw Litwiniuk.

Glapinski also said that the central bank's profit for 2021 would be higher than in the previous year, exceeding 10 billion zlotys.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Justyna Pawlak, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Mark Porter)

