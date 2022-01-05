Raising Poland's key rate to 3% would not hurt economy -c.bank chief

Most members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) think that the main interest rate could rise to 3.0% without negative effects, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, but he added that he was not sure if rates would rise to that level.

"It seems to me, and here I am definitely presenting the view of most of the council, that raising rates to 3% would not cause negative effects, but that could change," Adam Glapinski told a news conference.

