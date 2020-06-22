Raising Capital in Volatile Markets: Advantages of At-The-Market (ATM) Offerings

Now more than ever, issuers find themselves needing to raise capital for many reasons, including match-funding an acquisition, matching cash-burn/funding operations, reducing leverage or increasing cash reserves. One tool used to raise capital is At-The-Market (ATM) offerings. Jeff Lumby and Josh Feldman, Managing Directors at Virtu Capital Markets (Nasdaq: VIRT), have been active in the ATM space for almost 20 years. In this Nasdaq Amplify exclusive, Lumby and Feldman address our questions about ATMs as an alternative for raising capital during market volatility.

Q: What are At-The-Market (ATM) offerings?

A: At-The-Market (ATM) offerings have become an increasingly popular tool for raising capital due to the efficiency and flexibility provided by the shelf-based offerings. ATMs enable issuers to offer primary securities into an existing trading market at prices which are determined by the current trading market (i.e. stock price).

Q: What are some advantages of ATM offerings compared to other methods of raising capital?

A: First and foremost, they are an efficient, low-cost structure that can be implemented more quickly than traditional fixed-price offerings. This efficiency affords companies the flexibility to raise both large and small amounts of capital, giving public companies the ability to better match sources and uses of capital.

While ATMs are a useful tool in all market conditions, they hold a distinct advantage in volatile markets due to their ability to provide continuous capital market access, something that is often too difficult or costly via other forms of capital/deal types. An ATM offering is a trading-driven product where access to liquidity is paramount to successfully raising capital through this structure. As such, many issuers use an ATM to take advantage of increases in trading volume or sudden increases in stock price due to positive news and/or market-driven events.

Q: What makes ATM offerings desirable during current market conditions?

A: So far in 2020, the attractiveness of an ATM’s flexible structure along with increased market volatility and equity volumes has led to an increase in the number of ATM offerings filed. Issuers have filed almost 200 ATM programs so far this year (as of May 31st), an increase of more than 26% compared to the same period in 20191.

Q: How is Virtu leveraging innovation and technology when providing their clients with ATM offerings?

A: Virtu Financial’s ATM services leverage our market-leading, cutting-edge technology we use to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative trading solutions to clients. Virtu’s almost 700 billion shares traded in 20192 makes us a premier provider that our clients can count on to discover quality liquidity and to leverage the insights of the global institutional trading teams.

Jeffrey Lumby: Head of Virtu Capital Markets–Jeffrey Lumby is a Managing Director at Virtu Financial and the Head of Virtu Capital Markets.

Joshua R. Feldman: Managing Director, Virtu Capital Markets–Joshua Feldman is a Managing Director at Virtu Financial and a senior member of the Virtu Capital Markets team.

