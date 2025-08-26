If you make the median income in Florida’s top four cities, you are going to need a raise of at least $19,000 — and over $50,000 if you live in Miami — in order to afford a down payment for a home.

A recent Zillow study determined the raise needed to afford a mortgage in the nation’s most popular metropolitan areas. That included Florida’s top four: Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

Take a look at the raise needed to afford a home in Florida’s most popular metros.

Miami

Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $59,379

$59,379 Typical home value: $482,204

$482,204 Typical mortgage payment: $2,519

$2,519 Median income: $81,901

Tampa

Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $27,198

$27,198 Typical home value: $368,374

$368,374 Typical mortgage payment: $1,924

$1,924 Median income: $77,567

Orlando

Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $26,497

$26,497 Typical home value: $393,884

$393,884 Typical mortgage payment: $2,058

$2,058 Median income: $83,211

Jacksonville

Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $19,202

$19,202 Typical home value: $357,233

$357,233 Typical mortgage payment: $1,866

$1,866 Median income: $80,999

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Raise Needed To Afford a Home in Florida’s Most Popular Metros

