The Raise Needed To Afford a Home in Florida’s Most Popular Metros

August 26, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

If you make the median income in Florida’s top four cities, you are going to need a raise of at least $19,000 — and over $50,000 if you live in Miami — in order to afford a down payment for a home.

A recent Zillow study determined the raise needed to afford a mortgage in the nation’s most popular metropolitan areas. That included Florida’s top four: Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

Take a look at the raise needed to afford a home in Florida’s most popular metros

North Miami Beach, Florida, USA - Image.

Miami

  • Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $59,379
  • Typical home value: $482,204
  • Typical mortgage payment: $2,519
  • Median income: $81,901

People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa, Florida. Usually known as one of the most affordable places to live, travel to or invest real estate into.

Tampa

  • Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $27,198
  • Typical home value: $368,374
  • Typical mortgage payment: $1,924
  • Median income: $77,567

Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Orlando

  • Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $26,497
  • Typical home value: $393,884
  • Typical mortgage payment: $2,058
  • Median income: $83,211
Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

Jacksonville

  • Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $19,202
  • Typical home value: $357,233
  • Typical mortgage payment: $1,866
  • Median income: $80,999

