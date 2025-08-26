If you make the median income in Florida’s top four cities, you are going to need a raise of at least $19,000 — and over $50,000 if you live in Miami — in order to afford a down payment for a home.
Learn More: I’m a Realtor — This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home
See Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
A recent Zillow study determined the raise needed to afford a mortgage in the nation’s most popular metropolitan areas. That included Florida’s top four: Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.
Take a look at the raise needed to afford a home in Florida’s most popular metros.
Miami
- Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $59,379
- Typical home value: $482,204
- Typical mortgage payment: $2,519
- Median income: $81,901
Find Out: I’m a Florida Real Estate Agent — 2 Reasons My Retired Clients Are Leaving the State
Explore Next: 7 Cities With Homes Expected To Plummet in Value in the Second Half of 2025
Tampa
- Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $27,198
- Typical home value: $368,374
- Typical mortgage payment: $1,924
- Median income: $77,567
Trending Now: These Are America’s 50 Wealthiest Suburbs
Orlando
- Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $26,497
- Typical home value: $393,884
- Typical mortgage payment: $2,058
- Median income: $83,211
Jacksonville
- Raise needed to afford a typical mortgage payment (20% down): $19,202
- Typical home value: $357,233
- Typical mortgage payment: $1,866
- Median income: $80,999
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Costco Products That Have the Most Customer Complaints
- This is the Most Frugal Generation (Hint: It's Not Boomers)
- 5 Clever Ways Retirees Are Earning Up to $1K Per Month From Home
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Raise Needed To Afford a Home in Florida’s Most Popular Metros
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.