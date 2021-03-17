Raise a Toast to These 5 Stocks on St. Patrick's Day

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the consumer habits and shopping style, it has not been able to stop St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Americans are expected to spend $5.14 billion on this Irish festival this year, according to the National Retail Federation.



About 49% of Americans are expected to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year with average spending of $40.77. The day, associated with wearing green, food, drinking and home decoration with shamrocks, leprechauns and pots of gold, is popular among the 18-24 years age group. However, people in the 35-44 years age group are the biggest spenders, shelling out an average of $49.30 for the holiday.



Americans plan to celebrate the holiday in a number of ways with 79% wearing green, 42% planning a special dinner, 32% decorating their homes or offices in an Irish theme, 13% attending private parties and 10% attending a party at a bar or a restaurant. Additionally, 6% plans to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade and 8% will host a party. Further, about 60% of the Americans will be spending on holiday-themed food, 44% on beverages, 32% on decoration, 30% on apparels, 20% on candy, 10% on greeting cards and 7% on gifts.

St. Patrick’s Attractions

Investors should also note that St. Patrick's Day is the fourth largest drinking day in the United States, after New Year's Eve, Christmas and the Fourth of July with Guinness being the most popular brand. About 319 million pints of Guinness is consumed on this particular day – representing 819% more than any other day. Some of the other popular drinks are Irish stout and Irish ale.



As such, often called as St. Paddy’s Day, it leads to pots of gold for bars and restaurants.



In the United States, St. Patrick's Day is associated with the consumption of corned beef though it is not an Irish national dish. Corned beef is used as a substitute for bacon by Irish-American immigrants and many companies produce this product in various forms.



That being said, raise a toast to the stocks from these sectors and try to find some hidden luck in this Irish festival.



Diageo plc DEO



Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



McDonald's Corporation MCD



McDonald's is a leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 39,000 restaurants in above 100 countries. It mainly operates and franchises quick-service restaurants under the McDonald’s brand. McDonald’s is offering the Shamrock Shake starting Feb 15 with the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. It is also offering a zero delivery fees on orders of $20 or more through Uber Eats from Mar 15 until Mar 21 on the occasion of Irish festival. The stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Momentum Score of B.



Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. SFM



This healthy grocery store provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It is providing “St. Patrick's Day Must Haves," such as corned beef, soda bread, Irish tea, potatoes and green cabbage as specials at its stores through California. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.



BJs Restaurants Inc. BJRI



It owns and operates a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the United States. The restaurants operate as BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery /BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and/ or BJ’s Pizza & Grill and or BJ’s Grill. The menu offers a wide range of dining options, including everyday lunch and dinner, special occasions and late-night business.



BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is toasting to the holiday with its "award-winning Jeremiah Red Irish-Style Ale" on Mar 17, which will be available for pick up as a growler, six-pack or single can, where legal. The strong Irish ale also is available as a pint when dining in. BJRI has a Zacks Rank #3.



Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN



It is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. The company is offering thousands of St. Patrick’s Day décor items like green lights, springy candles, holiday signage, Shamrocks galore, doormats, window clings and much more just under $30. Additionally, the e-commerce behemoth has put its best five Irish movies and TV shows forward for St. Patrick's Day. Amazon has a Zacks Rank #3 and a Growth Score of A.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second. Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Get Free Report



BJs Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



McDonalds Corporation (MCD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diageo plc (DEO): Get Free Report



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.