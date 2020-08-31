Raise a Toast to Buffett's 90th Birthday With These 2 Stocks

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK.B turned 90 today. Warren Buffett, also known as the ‘oracle of Omaha’, has inarguably been the greatest role model for investors. After all, since Berkshire Hathaway’s inception, the holding company has yielded a staggering return of more than 600%. Its shares have gained 59% over the past five-year period and are up 176% in the last 10 years.

Buffett’s primary investment style is simply entails searching for companies, which can be purchased and held for extended period of time, with long-term competitive advantages. A solid business model and the ability to record significant growth are the basic criteria for any company to come under the ambit of Buffett’s investment style. In other words, these companies have good earnings potential and are not concerned about the market recognizing its worth. These also generate plenty of cash and provide dividends, which are indicators of strong and sustainable businesses.

Such companies included the likes of well-known companies like Geico, Duracell and Dairy Queen, which have really bolstered Berkshire’s bottom line. In fact, some of Berkshire’s top holdings have seen their aggregate market value soar by billions in the last few years. And on his 90th birthday, Buffett announced that his company has acquired a stake of slightly more than 5% in five leading Japanese companies -- Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co., and Sumitomo Corp.

In fact, technology companies make up Berkshire Hathaway’s largest part of the equity investment portfolio. Financials make up Berkshire Hathaway’s second-largest investment portfolio, with The CocaCola Company KO remaining one of the company’s longest-held-stocks, first purchased in 1988.

Nonetheless, as Buffet rings in his 90th birthday, let’s take a look at two stocks from his top holdings that are worth buying!

Apple

Apple Inc. AAPL makes up the majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s stake, making up for 44% of the company’s entire investment portfolio. Buffett started acquiring stakes in Apple in the first quarter of 2016. And now, his stake in Apple has risen more than $80 billion over the past three or four years.

The company, no doubt, has proven to be resilient to the coronavirus pandemic and still generates more than 80% of revenues by selling high-priced devices, primarily made in China.

The company also surpassed the $2-trillion milestone earlier in the month of August. And such a valuation shows that market pundits expect almost nothing to go wrong for this tech behemoth, and are willing to pay a hefty sum for its shares.

After all, despite issues, the social-distancing environment will continue to fuel growth in the segment that includes the App Store and Apple Pay. Even though Apple saw widespread retail closures in recent times, work-from-home trends and strong online sales will continue to boost overall operations.

Apple currently boasts more than 550 million paid subscribers under its Services portfolio. Further, the App Store continues to draw the attention of prominent developers worldwide, helping the company offer appealing new apps that drive App Store traffic.

Thus, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company's expected earnings growth rate for the current and next year is 8.7% and 23.8%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has also risen 4.9% over the past 60 days.

Apple’s shares have also outperformed the broader Computer - Mini computers industry so far this year (+70.0% vs +68.6%).

DaVita

Berkshire Hathaway’s equity investment portfolio owns stakes in DaVita Inc DVA valued at $3 billion.

DaVita is gaining significantly from dialysis services this year and hence has maintained its impressive revenue guidance for the year. Also, solid prospects in the Kidney Care wing aid the stock.

Notably, DaVita’s incessant efforts to upgrade services, global expansion initiatives and active acquisitions remain impressive and are supported by the company’s strong financial position.

At the same time, last year, President Trump’s executive order aimed at reforming treatment for over 37 million Americans suffering from any kind of kidney ailment bodes well for the company. After all, the executive order developed new payment models to encourage more kidney transplants and provided affordable alternative treatments, including at-home dialysis treatments, instead of the more expensive treatment centers.

DaVita currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 10.1% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current and next year is 25% and 5.8%, respectively. Shares of DaVita have outperformed the broader Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry year to date (+15.9% vs +7.1%).

