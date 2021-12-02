Commodities

Rains trigger floods and landslides in Vietnam, 18 missing

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Heavy rains that triggered floods and landslides in central Vietnam have left at least 18 people missing, some feared dead, with houses destroyed and roads damaged, authorities said on Thursday.

HANOI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Heavy rains that triggered floods and landslides in central Vietnam have left at least 18 people missing, some feared dead, with houses destroyed and roads damaged, authorities said on Thursday.

The rains have subsided, however, and efforts were underway to locate those missing, the government said in a statement. Some national highways, inter-provincial and local roads were partially blocked, it said.

Images on news websites and social media in recent days showed fast-flowing, mud-brown water, people in boats on flooded roads or wading through waist-high water, some pushing stalled motorcycles.

Beach towns Phu Yen, Binh Dinh and Vietnam's main coffee growing province, Dak Lak were hardest hit.

The floods have inundated 780 hectares (7.8 square kilometres) of rice fields, although no damage has been reported so far to coffee farms.

Vietnam is prone to storms and flooding due to its long coastline. Natural disasters - predominantly floods and landslides from storms - killed 378 people last year.

The National Meteorology Centre has said there was a low chance Vietnam's flood-prone areas including coastal and northern provinces would see heavy rainfalls and floods late this year.

(Editing by Martin Petty)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular