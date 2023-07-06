Rains in Argentina's agricultural south delay wheat planting

BUENOS AIRES, July 6 (Reuters) - Fresh rains in the south of Argentina's agricultural region have delayed wheat sowing in the last week, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

Argentina, a key wheat exporter, is expected to plant six million hectares of the grain for the 2023/24 season, the exchange said, as producers are looking to recover from a harsh drought which halved production.

Rains are expected to continue into the Southern Hemisphere spring due to the El Nino phenomenon, which is caused by the warming of the surface of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Last year, Argentina was hit by the reverse phenomenon, La Nina, which caused a historic drought.

"Persistent rainfall in the south of the agricultural region (the south and southeast of Buenos Aires province) has caused an accumulation of water, resulting, at the national level, in a year-on-year (planting) delay of 3.8 percentage points," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

As of Wednesday, farmers had planted 81.4% of the estimated area for wheat, nine percentage points behind the average pace of the past five seasons, the report noted.

Rainfall is also delaying the harvest of corn from the 2022/23 season, the exchange added, which could cause a hit to the 34 million metric tons currently expected to come in.

Farmers have harvested 51.6% of the corn planting area, though yields were severely limited by the drought. The estimated harvest is nearly 35% lower than the previous season's 52 million metric tons.

Harvesting for the 2022/23 soybean season ended last week, the exchange added, with production more than halving from the previous cycle to 21 million metric tons due to the drought.

