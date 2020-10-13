Rains fail to bring needed relief to Brazil's soy farmers

By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Rains that were forecast to blanket a wide portion of Brazil starting on Oct. 10 have arrived in a patchy fashion and will not be sufficient for the nation's 2020/21 soy planting cycle to advance considerably, meteorologists and industry experts told Reuters.

A dry year has seriously affected soy growers in Brazil, and farmers are keenly awaiting significant rain to kick the planting season into gear.

In Mato Grosso, the country's most important soy growing state, only 3.02% of soy growing had been planted as of Oct. 9, according to state agricultural body Imea. That compares to 18.78% at the same time last year and a historic average of 16.6%.

Farmers and meteorologists are also starting to become concerned about the corn and cotton harvest in Brazil's southern states during the Southern Hemisphere summer, which could be affected by delays in the soy harvest.

"It's already Oct. 13, and the planting of soy still hasn't taken off in Brazil," said Marco Antonio dos Santos, an agricultural meteorologist at Rural Clima, a consultancy.

He said cold water in both the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean has been inhibiting the formation of prolific rain clouds.

While incoming fronts could bring some relief, it will not be uniform from region to region.

Planting activity in the northeastern states of Maranhao, Tocantins, Piaui and Bahia, for instance, could remain stalled until the end of the month, said meteorologist Somar Celso Oliveira.

