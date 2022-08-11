Rains eases end of Argentina's wheat planting, improves surface moisture -grains exchange

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rains seen in recent weeks in Argentina's agricultural areas allowed producers to finish planting their 2022/23 wheat crop and recharged moisture levels before the next key phases of crop development, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

Argentine farmers planted 6.1 million hectares (15.01 million acres) with 2022/23 wheat, below the 6.7 million of the previous cycle. Several cuts have been made in the grains estimate for the season due to a drought that affected producing regions in recent months.

However, the rains of the last two weeks "allowed to prepare the surface to introduce the remaining lots in the south of the agricultural area, while improving the water status for the already emerged lots," the exchange said in its weekly report.

On the other hand, the northern provinces of Argentina, which represents 10% of the area in the current campaign, did not receive relief from the rainfall and, according to the exchange, losses of planted lots have been recorded.

The exchange added that in the last week the sowing began of the 2022/23 sunflower oil seed crop, which would register an area of 2 million hectares, up from the 1.7 million sown in the previous cycle.

Argentine producers also advanced last week, at a good pace, the 2021/22 corn harvest, which is complete in 89.8% of the area. The exchange estimates a harvest of 49 million tonnes.

Argentina is a key world supplier of wheat and sunflower and the world's second largest exporter of corn.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sandra Maler)

