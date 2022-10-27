Rains bring relief to Argentine wheat and corn -Buenos Aires gains exchange

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Much-needed rain improved conditions for 2022/23 wheat and corn in Argentina, where a prolonged drought has generated losses and area cuts for both crops, the Buenos Aires grains exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday.

The country's main agricultural regions received between 20 and 100 millimeters of water from Tuesday to Wednesday, which brought relief for crops after significant rainfalls had not been recorded in the region since May this year.

"Important rains on sectors of the province of Buenos Aires (...) improved the scenario for the sown wheat," it said, adding that the wheat area with fair to dry humidity conditions fell 9 percentage points in one week, to 47% of the total sown.

Last week, the grains exchange lowered once more its estimate of the wheat harvest to 15.2 million tonnes due to the drought, below the 22.4 million harvested in the previous season.

There are still batches of wheat that have to define their yields. The cereal harvest begins in November and intensifies in December.

For the 2022/23 corn, the rainfall improved the conditions for the cereal and the exchange said that "58% of the lots have a water condition between optimal and adequate."

The sowing of the cereal is having important delays due to the drought and, until Wednesday, Argentine farmers had planted 21.8% of the 7.3 million hectares that the exchange foresees for cultivation.

In its climate outlook report on Thursday, the BdeC said that most of the Pampean Region (Argentina's agricultural core) will see "little rainfall" in the next week, likely to be less than 10 millimeters.

Argentina is a major international supplier of wheat and the world's third largest exporter of corn.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath Editing by Alistair Bell)

