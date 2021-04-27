Rainbows and Unicorns: Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Shareholders in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The stock price has risen 4.6% to US$59.21 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Stewart Information Services' dual analysts is for revenues of US$2.7b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect an okay 5.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dip 7.7% to US$7.36 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.96 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:STC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.1% to US$72.00 per share.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Stewart Information Services' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.4% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.9% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Stewart Information Services is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Stewart Information Services.

