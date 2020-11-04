Rainbows and Unicorns: O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 27% to US$6.56 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from O2Micro International's dual analysts is for revenues of US$95m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 30% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 175% to US$0.36. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$80m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.18 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 14% to US$15.95 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on O2Micro International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$23.90 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting O2Micro International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 30% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.7% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that O2Micro International is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, O2Micro International could be worth investigating further.

