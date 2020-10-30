Rainbows and Unicorns: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Celebrations may be in order for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The stock price has risen 5.2% to US$43.44 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering Inter Parfums is for revenues of US$503m in 2020, implying a chunky 11% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 26% to US$0.84 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$443m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.46 in 2020. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:IPAR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$47.50, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Inter Parfums, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$39.00 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Inter Parfums' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 11% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 8.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Inter Parfums' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Inter Parfums could be a good candidate for more research.

