Rainbows and Unicorns: Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Shareholders in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Infinity Pharmaceuticals too, with the stock up 52% to US$1.72 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering Infinity Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$2.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 69% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 19% from last year to US$0.57. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.7m and losses of US$0.74 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGS:INFI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Infinity Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 69%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 64% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 21% next year. So it looks like Infinity Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Infinity Pharmaceuticals is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Infinity Pharmaceuticals' future.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 6 potential warning signs with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 4 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

