Rainbows and Unicorns: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Shareholders in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 15% to US$48.55 in the last 7 days. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for GMS from its five analysts is for revenues of US$3.9b in 2022 which, if met, would be a solid 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 43% to US$3.52. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.97 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:GMS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for GMS 19% to US$55.00 on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values GMS at US$60.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await GMS shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that GMS' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect GMS to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at GMS.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple GMS analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

