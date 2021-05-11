Rainbows and Unicorns: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 6.2% to US$120 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Expeditors International of Washington's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$13b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to climb 20% to US$6.12. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.34 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 13% to US$108 per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Expeditors International of Washington at US$139 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$85.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Expeditors International of Washington's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Expeditors International of Washington's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 17% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.9% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Expeditors International of Washington to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Expeditors International of Washington could be worth investigating further.

Analysts are clearly in love with Expeditors International of Washington at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

