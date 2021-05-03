Rainbows and Unicorns: Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After this upgrade, Camtek's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$247m in 2021. This would be a substantial 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 64% to US$1.31. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$205m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.82 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGM:CAMT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 24% to US$41.25 per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Camtek, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$44.00 and the most bearish at US$40.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Camtek is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Camtek's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Camtek's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 49% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Camtek to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Camtek.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Camtek going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.