Rainbows and Unicorns: Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEMKT:ARMP) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Shareholders in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEMKT:ARMP) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After this upgrade, Armata Pharmaceuticals' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.3m in 2021. This would be a substantial improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 45% to US$0.78. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.8m and US$0.89 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

AMEX:ARMP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2020

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Armata Pharmaceuticals is moving incrementally towards profitability. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Armata Pharmaceuticals, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.