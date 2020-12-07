Rainbows and Unicorns: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Celebrations may be in order for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings too, with the stock up 35% to US$123 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$182m in 2021. This would be a sizeable improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.12 per share next year. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$139m and US$0.79 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a definite improvement in business conditions, with a revenue upgrade supposed to lead to profitability sooner than previously forecast.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings 45% to US$107 on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$165 and the most bearish at US$62.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 17x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that there is now an expectation for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations of a loss. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings could be worth investigating further.

