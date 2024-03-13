News & Insights

Commodities

Rain to lift Australia's cotton harvest to at least 4.5 million bales, industry group says

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

March 13, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

Written by Peter Hobson for Reuters ->

CANBERRA, March 13 (Reuters) - Cotton Australia on Wednesday raised its estimate for Australian production this year to "at least" 4.5 million bales after widespread rainfall boosted yields.

Unexpectedly plentiful rain across eastern and southern Australia in recent months has transformed the country's agricultural outlook after a long dry period last year that scorched crops and pastures.

Australia is one of the world's biggest cotton exporters. Its 2023/24 harvest is just beginning.

"Our growers were expecting a long, hot and dry summer forcing a crop revision below 4 million bales," said Adam Kay, CEO of Cotton Australia, an industry group.

"The rains across our largest growing areas were very welcome and now we are expecting at least 4.5 million bales which will result in more than $3.6 billion for the Australian economy," he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates Australian cotton production this year of 4.8 million bales, or 1.045 million tons. The Australian government this month forecast cotton production of 1 million tons.

The 2023/24 crop will be smaller than those of 2021/22 and 2022/23, which saw plentiful rain throughout the growing season, but significantly above the 10-year average.

Cotton Australia said close to 480,000 green hectares of cotton had been planted this season, mostly in New South Wales and Queensland states but also in the Northern Territory and Western Australia state.

U.S. cotton futures CTc1 have risen sharply this year, with the USDA forecasting the lowest U.S. production in 40 years.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Michael Perry)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.