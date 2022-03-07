Rain then dry spell positive for Argentine crops, harvest: weather expert

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, March 7 (Reuters) - More rains expected in coming days will help Argentina's corn and soy crops in their late development stages, an agricultural meteorologist told Reuters on Monday, adding that drier weather later in the month could also support the start of the harvest.

Argentina, which has seen its 2021/22 corn and soy crops hit hard by drought early in the year, has seen recent rains put a line under those losses, key for the world's no. 1 exporter of processed soy which relies on grain export dollars.

German Heinzenknecht, a weather expert at the Applied Climatology Consultancy (CAA), said farming regions would see more rainfall in the coming week after some 20-30 millimeters in the agricultural heartland over the weekend.

"The first fortnight will be good to help complete crop development," he said. "The second, if it is as expected, would be quite favorable for the start of the harvest. If that pattern of rainfall happens, it would be excellent."

Heinzenknecht said that while recent rains came too late to avoid losses for 2021/22 soybeans, they could give boost to late planted batches of corn.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange estimates the soybean harvest at 42 million tonnes and the corn crop at 51 million tonnes, after having cut their forecasts by 2 million tonnes and 5 million tonnes respectively due to the drought.

The Rosario exchange is more pessimistic, pegging soy production at 40.5 million tonnes and corn at 48 million tonnes.

Heinzenknecht, who previously cautioned about excess water creating an issue for farmers harvesting crops, now downplayed that risk. "Growers are now waiting to prepare their machines to go in to do the harvest," he said.

The Argentine soybean harvest usually begins in the last weeks of March, when the austral autumn begins. Corn threshing has already started, earlier than normal due to the drought, and is around 5% complete.

