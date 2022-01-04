Rain prospect will lighten financial needs for Brazil electricity sector

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The improved forecast for rain could reduce the electricity sector's need for financial aid to offset increased costs of thermoelectric power generation, the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) told Reuters.

The lobby's president Marcos Madureira said the size of a new loan could be below the 14 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in deficit run up by the sector through November 2021.

How much smaller will depend on deficit estimates by the national grid operator ONS, he said.

With insufficient funds to pay for more expensive thermal plants, the government in mid-December authorized the sector to contract new financing, but has not yet issued a decree detailing the conditions for the loans.

Past estimates of financing needs were as high as 17 billion reais, due to lack of rain which has provided less water to power hydroelectric dams.

Madureira said distributors have been carrying the burden of costs that are external to their business, resulting mainly from the water crisis, and that the matter requires special and rapid treatment.

The electricity sector had already taken out financing worth more 15 billion reais in 2020 with government support to deal with the economic effects of the pandemic, which will get transferred gradually to electricity rate in the coming years.

The ONS analysis expected to be concluded this week, along with the publication of the government decree that will detail the financing terms, Madureira said.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy and the ONS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 5.6781 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Editing by David Gregorio)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.