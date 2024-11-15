Raily Aesthetic Medicine Secures Strategic Distribution Deal

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited (HK:2135) has released an update.

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited has announced a strategic acquisition deal with Suneva, securing exclusive distribution rights for Bellafill in Greater China and an equity interest. The company will pay a total of USD5 million for distribution rights and USD500,000 for equity, highlighting its ambitious plans to expand in the medical aesthetics market. This move positions Raily Aesthetic Medicine to capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the region.

